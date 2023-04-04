Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits a new YTD high above 1.2500

GBP/USD hits a new YTD high above 1.2500 on upbeat sentiment, weak US jobs data
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to cross 1.2430 and 1.2450 to keep the reins
GBP/USD faces a strong resistance at 1.2450 – UOB
In the opinion of UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia, GBP/USD needs to clear the 1.2450 region to allow for extra gains in the near term. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2498
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1.2413
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2183
|Daily SMA50
|1.215
|Daily SMA100
|1.2136
|Daily SMA200
|1.1896
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2424
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2275
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2367
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2332
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2317
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2221
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2168
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2466
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2519
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2615
