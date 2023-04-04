Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD hits a new YTD high above 1.2500

GBP/USD hits a new YTD high above 1.2500 on upbeat sentiment, weak US jobs data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) climbs above 1.2500 and hits a new YTD high at 1.2525, on risk on impulse in the FX space and overall US Dollar (USD) weakness. Economic data released in the United States (US) flashes the economy is slowing down, a headwind for the greenback. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2499, above its opening price by 0.72%. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to cross 1.2430 and 1.2450 to keep the reins

GBP/USD renews intraday high around 1.2430 as it prods a short-term resistance confluence during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Cable pair reverses the early Asian session losses while struggling with the two-day-old horizontal area, as well as the top line of a one-week-long bullish channel. Read More...

GBP/USD faces a strong resistance at 1.2450 – UOB

In the opinion of UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia, GBP/USD needs to clear the 1.2450 region to allow for extra gains in the near term. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2498
Today Daily Change 0.0085
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 1.2413
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2183
Daily SMA50 1.215
Daily SMA100 1.2136
Daily SMA200 1.1896
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2424
Previous Daily Low 1.2275
Previous Weekly High 1.2424
Previous Weekly Low 1.2219
Previous Monthly High 1.2424
Previous Monthly Low 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2367
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2332
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2317
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2221
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2168
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2466
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2519
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2615

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

