Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction

US data broadly missed the mark. US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures declined in June, falling to 48.5 from 48.7 and entirely missing the forecast increase to 49.1. US ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid also declined sharply in June, falling to 52.1 from the previous 57.0, falling even further beyond the forecast decline to 55.9. Read more...

GBP/USD rallied briefly above the 1.2700 handle on Monday before US markets knocked back investor confidence, sparking a risk-off bid into the US Dollar and dragging Cable back down to the day’s opening bids near 1.2650.

In the meantime, the Bank of England's (BoE) dovish pause in June, which lifted bets for a rate cut at the August monetary policy meeting, continues to undermine the British Pound (GBP). The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, builds on the overnight solid bounce from a multi-day low and further seems to act as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond shot to its highest level in a month on Monday amid concerns that the imposition of aggressive tariffs by the Trump administration could fuel inflation and trigger higher interest rates. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move during the Asian session on Tuesday and remains confined in a familiar range held over the past two weeks or so. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2655-1.2645 confluence region – comprising 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) – amid the anxiety surrounding the upcoming UK general elections on Thursday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.