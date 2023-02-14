Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates but prospects of bullish extension loom

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD consolidates but prospects of bullish extension loom

GBP/USD rallied early on Tuesday after data showed British wages rose faster than expected in the last three months of 2022. The data raised the prospects of a more hawkish Bank of England as the inflation battle consumes sentiment in markets. In that regard, the US Consumer Price Index was the next key event for the pair with the data underpinning the outlook for further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Read More...

GBP/USD stays firm at around 1.2160s post US CPI

The GBP/USD dropped sharply in the North American session following the release of inflation data in the United States, which, although increased, initially sent the GBP/USD spiking towards its daily high at 1.2269 before reversing its course to the 1.2130 area. However, a late bounce sparked a recovery in the GBP/USD, trading at 1.2166, above its opening price. Read More...

GBP/USD breaks through 50-day SMA hurdle, peaks at 1.2270 post US CPI

The GBP/USD pair spikes to a peak of 1.2270 before retracing dramatically to the upper 1.21s following the much-anticipated release of US CPI data on Tuesday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2174
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.2138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2254
Daily SMA50 1.2186
Daily SMA100 1.1859
Daily SMA200 1.1944
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2152
Previous Daily Low 1.2031
Previous Weekly High 1.2194
Previous Weekly Low 1.1961
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2106
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2062
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1986
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1941
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2183
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2228
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2304

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD approaches 0.7000 ahead of Lowe’s testimony Premium

AUD/USD approaches 0.7000 ahead of Lowe’s testimony

The AUD/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 0.6920 and trades around 0.6980 as market players gear up for RBA Governor Philip Lowe's testimony before the Australian Senate.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD stable around 1.0730 after a volatile session Premium

EUR/USD stable around 1.0730 after a volatile session

US inflation spurred volatility across financial markets, as a softer pace of easing inflationary pressures fell short of changing the US Federal Reserve monetary policy stance. US Dollar looks at Wall Street for direction.

EUR/USD News

Gold retreats below $1,850 as US yields push higher Premium

Gold retreats below $1,850 as US yields push higher

Gold price lost its bullish momentum and dropped to the $1,850 area in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.8% following the US CPI data, weighing on XAU/USD.

Gold News

VeChain: Will the third bounce restart the rally?

VeChain: Will the third bounce restart the rally?

VeChain price is displaying auction market behavior that should be closely watched. Key levels have been identified to determine when VET may create a profitable opportunity for traders to partake in.

Read more

US inflation decline slows, leading stocks lower

US inflation decline slows, leading stocks lower

A strong UK jobs report and slowing US disinflation brought plenty of volatility today, with central bank hawks likely to feel emboldened, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures