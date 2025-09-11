Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs as mixed inflation data bolsters rate cut expectations

GBP/USD climbs as mixed US inflation data bolsters Fed rate cut expectations
The British Pound (GBP) gains traction against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with GBP/USD reversing earlier losses as investors digested a mixed US inflation report that failed to shake expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut next week. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.3540, recovering decisively from intraday lows near 1.3493. Read More...
Pound Sterling declines against US Dollar ahead of US inflation data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) slides to near 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair is expected to trade cautiously ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Read More...
GBP/USD treads water above 1.3500, stays muted after RICS Housing Price Balance
GBP/USD moves little for the second successive day, trading around 1.3520 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair holds steady after the United Kingdom’s (UK) RICS Housing Price Balance fell to -19% in August, its weakest level in nearly two years, down from -13% in July, as subdued buyer demand continues to pressure prices. The reading was worse than expected -10 reading for the same period. Read More...
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.1750 after ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD gains traction and trades above 1.1700 in the American session on Thursday after the ECB left policy settings unchanged, as widely anticipated. Meanwhile, disappointing Jobless Claims data and August inflation figures from the US weigh on the USD, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3550 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD rebounds from session lows and trades marginally higher on the day above 1.3550. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the USD following the inflation and Jobless Claims data help the pair gain traction in the American session.
Gold stuck around $3,630 as investors digest US data
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and trades around $3,630 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The sharp increase seen in Jobless Claims hurt the US Dollar and allow XAU/USD to limit its losses, even though August CPI data came in slightly above analysts' estimates.
US CPI data set to show inflation accelerated further away from Fed target in August
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. As measured by the change in the CPI, inflation in the US is expected to rise at an annual rate of 2.9% in August, after 2.7% increase in July.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
