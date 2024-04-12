GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers could take action if 1.2500 support fails
After posting small gains on Thursday, GBP/USD turned south and touched its lowest level in four months near 1.2500 in the early European session on Friday. The near-term technical picture shows that the bearish potential remains intact but an extended slide in the EUR/GBP pair could help GBP/USD limit its losses.
Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US caused the US Dollar (USD) rally to lose steam on Thursday and allowed GBP/USD to edge slightly higher. Additionally, the decline seen in EUR/GBP after the European Central Bank (ECB) policy announcements suggested that Pound Sterling managed to capture capital outflows out of the Euro. Read more...
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2550 following UK GDP data
The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive near 1.2530 during the early European trading hours on Friday. The major pair remains vulnerable despite the stronger-than-expected UK monthly GDP numbers and improved Industrial Production data.
The latest data released from the Office for National Statistics on Friday showed that the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.1% MoM in February, compared to an expansion of 0.3% in the previous reading, matching the estimation of a 0.1% expansion. Additionally, UK Industrial Production for February came in better than the market expectation, improving to 1.1% MoM from a 0.3% decline in January. Finally, the UK Goods Trade Balance arrived at GBP-14.212 billion MoM in February from GBP-14.097 billion prior, better than GBP-14.5B expected. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2477
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|1.2553
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2644
|Daily SMA50
|1.2659
|Daily SMA100
|1.267
|Daily SMA200
|1.2586
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2579
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2511
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2684
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2539
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2894
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2553
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2516
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2448
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2652
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
