The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.

The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.

Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.

In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.

Pound Sterling recovers sharply from 1.2100 ahead of monetary policy decisions from both the Fed and the BoE. The near-term outlook remains bearish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has been acting as a major barricade for the Pound Sterling bulls. Downward-sloping 50-day and 200-day EMAs indicate that the broader trend is extremely bearish. Momentum oscillators demonstrate a contraction in volatility.

The broader demand for the Pound Sterling looks vulnerable as investors seem to believe that the BoE will hold rates steady, prompted by fears of a slowdown in the UK economy, shrugging off still stubborn price pressures. Apart from the monetary policy decision, investors will look for guidance on interest rates going forward and the inflation outlook. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed in January to halve inflation to 5.4% by year-end, a promise that looks challenging as annual price growth was at 6.7% in September, broadly unchanged since July.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) delivers a vertical recovery as the weak US economic data has improved the risk appetite of the market participants. Investors still await a major action ahead of monetary policy decisions from both the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair remains on tenterhooks as investors expect that the BoE will keep interest rates unchanged.

