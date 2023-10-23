- Pound Sterling juggles around 1.2150 as investors shift focus to the UK employment data.
- Economists see a decrease in employment in the quarter to August due to a poor demand outlook.
- The BoE is anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged at its November monetary policy meeting.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles to find a direction as investors await for UK Employment data, which will be published on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair outlook remains vulnerable as economists expect employment levels to decrease again in the three months to August, in a sign that firms are cutting back on their workforces due to a dismal demand outlook.
Higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) and stubborn price pressures have squeezed households’ real income significantly, weighing on demand. Deepening Israel-Palestine tensions add to uncertainty and have the potential to cause higher energy prices, adding to inflation pressures. In this context, investors see the BoE keeping interest rates unchanged for the second straight time in November.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling awaits employment data
- Pound Sterling has been consolidating for more than a week as the interest rates are seen unchanged by the Bank of England monetary policy meeting, which is scheduled for next week.
- The majority of UK economic data released in October indicates that the BoE will not raise interest rates further, keeping them at 5.25% for a second straight meeting. The UK Manufacturing PMI continued to remain below the 50.0 threshold and Retail Sales contracted, signaling weak economic activity and likely denting consumer inflation expectations.
- Consumer spending has remained weak in September as both high inflation and borrowing rates have squeezed households’ pockets.
- UK inflation topped expectations marginally in September but BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, in an interview with Belfast Telegraph, remained confident over a marked fall in inflation next month.
- Bailey said that a sharp decline in wage growth should bring down inflation to 2%.
- The GBP/USD pair trades back and forth around 1.2150 but an action move is expected after the release of labor market data, which will be published on Tuesday at 06:00 GMT.
- This month, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) postponed part of the employment data release as the agency said it failed to get responses from some private players.
- As per the estimates, the UK employers shed 198K jobs in the three months to August. In the quarter to July, the labor force saw a drawdown of 207K. The Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.3%. Claimant Count Change is seen rising by 2.3K in September against a 0.9K increase in jobless claims in August.
- UK employers cut back on their workforce and inventory due to a poor demand outlook. Last month, UK firms said that higher borrowing costs and persisting price pressures have dented households’ demand.
- Last week, ratings agency Moody's revised UK's outlook to "stable" from "negative", saying policy predictability has been restored after heightened volatility last year around the so-called "mini-budget" crisis under former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Reuters reported.
- The market mood remains downbeat as Israel-Palestine tensions have increased due to the Gaza hospital blast, with more than one thousand casualties.
- The US Dollar trades directionless in a narrow range above 106.00 as investors shift focus to the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data scheduled for Thursday.
- Meanwhile, neutral guidance on interest rates from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues has restricted upside in the US Dollar.
- Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday that the policymakers need to be “nimble” amid current economic uncertainties.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling trades directionless around 1.2150
Pound Sterling remains inside Friday’s trading range as investors await the UK employment data to have a more complete set of economic data for shaping the BoE’s monetary policy action in November. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around 1.2200 continues to act as a barricade for the Pound Sterling bulls. The broader GBP/USD outlook remains vulnerable amid a death cross signal by the 50-day and 200-day EMAs.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
