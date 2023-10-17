- Pound Sterling remains on backfoot after UK wage report remains soft.
- BoE Pill kept doors open for further policy-tightening.
- The UK’s consumer inflation report for September is expected to remain soft.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreats after soft wage data dampens consumer spending outlook and elevate hopes of continuation of a neutral interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE) in its November monetary policy. The GBP/USD pair remains on backfoot as the cascading effects of elevating energy prices could trigger a rebound in inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom economy.
After labor earnings data, investors will focus on the inflation data for September, which will set the undertone of the BoE policy. Inflation in the UK economy is highest in comparison with other G7 economies. Therefore, further softening of consumer inflation would bring some relief for BoE policymakers. Market participants would keep an eye on US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel about defending themselves against attacks from Palestine.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling falls back after soft wage data
- Pound Sterling drops after failing to climb above the round-level resistance of 1.2200 as the United Kingdom wage data remains softer than anticipated.
- Three month-to-August Average Earnings excluding bonuses softened to 7.8% as expected from the former release of 7.9%. In the same period, the Average Earnings data including bonuses decelerated to 8.1% from the consensus of 8.3% and the prior release of 8.5%.
- Soft wage data would dampen the overall consumer spending.
- The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the publication of employment numbers was postponed by a week to October 24 due to a delay in covering more respondents by the LFS survey.
- The ONS reported that the delay would "give us additional time to produce the best possible estimates of the labor market using the best available data sources," as reported by Reuters.
- After wage data, investors will shift their focus on the inflation data for September, which will set the undertone for November monetary policy.
- As per the consensus, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is seen softening to 6.0% from 6.2% recorded in August. Monthly headline CPI expanded at a higher pace of 0.4% vs. August reading of 0.3%. The annual data is seen decelerating to 6.5% against former reading of 6.7%.
- Investors seem baffled whether the central bank will focus on supporting the economic prospects or return back to the agenda of bringing down inflation to 2%.
- A slowdown in progress in inflation returning to 2% could prompt BoE policymakers to look for raising interest rates further by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50%.
- If the BoE manages to raise interest rates by a quarter-to-a-basis points, the policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the BoE would square-off.
- On Monday, BoE chief economist, Huw Pill, emphasized on maintaining high interest rates to tame inflation. Pill added that future decisions regarding interest rates would be "finely balanced", kept doors open for further policy tightening.
- The interest rate decision by the BoE for November monetary policy is expected to be impacted by the Israel-Palestine war as supply chain would disrupt and potential cascading effects of rising oil prices could keep headline inflation persistent.
- The market mood remains cautious amid deepening Israel-Hamas war as the former is set to carry out ground assault in Gaza. This could result in an intervention of more Middle East players, which could elevate conflicts.
- US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday that President Joe Biden will visit to Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) finds cushion near 106.20 after correcting from weekly high at 106.80 amid cautious market mood.
- Meanwhile, investors await the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which is scheduled for Oct 19 before the Economic Club of New York. Investors would watch for November’s monetary policy framework and the outlook on inflation and the economy.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling faces sell-off near 1.2200
Pound Sterling faces selling pressure near 1.2200 after soft wage data. The GBP/USD pair trades inside Monday’s trading range as investors await the UK inflation data. The short-term and broader outlook of the GBP/USD pair is bearish as it is trading below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 50 and 200-day EMAs have already delivered a death cross. The Cable could decline towards the psychological support of 1.2000.
Pound Sterling FAQs
What is the Pound Sterling?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data.
Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
How do the decisions of the Bank of England impact on the Pound Sterling?
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates.
When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
How does economic data influence the value of the Pound?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP.
A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Pound?
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.2200 after UK wage inflation data
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2200 in early Europe on Tuesday after the data from the UK showed that wage inflation eased modestly in August. Later in the day, September Retail Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket.
EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.0550, German ZEW, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is keeping losses near 1.0550 in the early European morning on Tuesday. Resurgent US Dollar demand is weighing on the pair amid a cautious mood. Markets await Germany's ZEW Survey and US Retail Sales data for fresh trading incentives.
Gold remains depressed on positive risk tone, lacks follow-through amid geopolitical risks
Gold struggles to capitalize on the previous day's late rebound from the $1,908 area and drifts lower for the second succeessive day on Tuesday. The precious metal maintains its offered tone heading into the European session and is pressured by a positive risk tone, which tends to undermine traditional safe-haven assets.
STORJ could trigger another 16% correction
STORJ price has shed 20% in the second week of October but hints at a continuation. A breakdown of the $0.401 support level could trigger a steep 16% correction to $0.275. Short sellers need to keep a close eye on the key resistance level at $0.450.
A big week for data, but Hamas-Israel war will continue to dominate
This is a big week for data, but we guess that the Hamas-Israel war will continue to dominate the news and feelings. It can all too easily bleed over into market sentiment and neutralize economic data and things like corporate earnings.