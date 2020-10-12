Poll: Biden builds big leads in Wisconsin, Michigan

While Joe Biden's chances of being elected as President hit new highs, according to Labroke's latest odds, the Democratic nominee has built up a healthy lead over President Trump in the critical battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, according to a new poll.

The latest New York Times-Siena College survey puts Biden with a 10 point advantage over Trump in Wisconsin, where he leads 51 percent to 41 percent.

This is a significant increase since the last time the poll was done in September where Biden led by only 5 points.

Then, moving over to Michigan, the survey finds Biden with an 8 point advantage, 48 percent to 40 percent.

Both surveys are in line with other recent polls that have found Biden pulling away from Trump both nationally and in the key battleground states that will determine the outcome of the election.

Market implications

The stock market is expected a large fiscal stimulus package from either Biden or Trump.

''We remain sceptical that a deal will be agreed soon, and that leaves the US recovery vulnerable to downside risks in coming months.'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued.