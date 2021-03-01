PLTR Stock Price: Palantir Technologies Inc shoots higher as Cathie Woods tops up investment

NYSE:PLTR shed 0.25% in trading on Friday amidst another unstable day for the global markets.

Insider share selloff for Palantir reaches $112 million over the past week.

Fallout from the NHS lawsuit gives investors a taste of public opinion on Palantir.

Update March 1: March begins with an upward march for Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) which is up above $25, an increase of some 5%. Cathie Woods, who manages Ark Investments, has reportedly added to her fund's position on the firm. The endorsement by Woods, who is gaining traction on financial media and among RobinHood traders, is helping Alex Karp's company higher. It is essential to note that there is a long way to reach the February peak of $38.17.

NYSE:PLTR has had its roughest week since becoming a public company at the end of September 2020, and the slide could extend as the markets enter March on a choppy note. On Friday Palantir traded mostly flat, trimming 0.25% to close the trading session at $23.90 as shares lost nearly 18% since the start of the week. Palantir has been mired in a month-long dip and as the global market continues to be unsettled, there could be more pain ahead for shareholders in the coming weeks.

More insiders of Palantir’s executive team are selling off their shares since the IPO lockup period has expired. The total sum comes to a staggering $112 million as the insider sell off continued on Friday, another catalyst in the stock price being driven down over the past week. Insider selling is not uncommon, especially in Silicon Valley, where big tech companies often pay high-ranking employees with stock-based compensation. Still, investors always seem to react to the news of insiders selling shares as executives having a bearish outlook on their own company.

Palantir shareholders received another reminder of how the company is publicly viewed with the lawsuit from UK political site Open Democracy over the undisclosed contract with N.H.S. While controversy is nothing new to Palantir, shareholders or potential investors should know that there is always a chance that other companies or agencies will refuse to work with the data analytics company in the future. Palantir has a very public reputation of being a hired gun of the U.S. government, and has been involved in several projects that seemingly undermine the privacy of citizens.