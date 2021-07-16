PLTR News: Palantir Technologies bounces off support despite extending its decline

Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale is teaming with Lineage Logistics, a Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) backed company, to further investments into the transportation and logistics industry . Lonsdale’s company is called 8VC, and was a notable early investor in former Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) executive Dustin Moskovitz’s company Asana (NYSE:ASAN). Adding more stakes in companies can only lead to more potential clients for Palantir’s data analytics platforms in the future.

There hasn’t been much in the way of good news for Palantir over the past few weeks, but the stock did receive a positive upgrade from Zacks.com. The investment research site upgraded Palantir to from a sell rating to a hold . While it’s not as promising as a buy or strong buy rating, it is a step in the right direction for the stock. Currently Palantir has an average rating of hold amongst analysts covering the stock, and a median price target of $21.44.

NYSE:PLTR continued its decline on Thursday, but shareholders may be happy to know that it seems to be part of a broader growth sector correction rather than anything to do with its business. Shares of Palantir fell by 0.42% on Thursday, to close the trading session at $21.47 . The day was looking much worse for Palantir as it fell as low as $21.01 but shares predictably bounced off the support level at $21.00 and pared earlier losses by the closing bell. Palantir has certainly been on a bearish downtrend as of late, and with current sentiment surrounding growth stocks, the stock will need a lot of bullish volume to reverse the current trend.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.