PBOC’s Yi sees China's 2021 consumer inflation below 2%

The People Bank of China’s (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang said on Thursday that he expects China's 2021 consumer inflation below 2%.
Additional comments
Potential economic growth in China will slow.
Expects China GDP expansion to be close to its potential growth rate
China's economic growth model by investment in capital and labor will be hard to maintain amid aging population trend.
Monetary policy should focus on the impact from structural changes on prices.
Aging society helping to slow inflation.
Will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable.
Related reads
USD/CNH Price Analysis: Drops below 200-HMA to refresh weekly low
China / US Commerce heads agree to manage differences properly and agree to push forward with trade / investment
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bullish flag around 1.2200, focus on ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.2180-75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before reversing from 1.2218. The pullback prints a bullish flag pattern the daily (1D) play.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid Brexit doldrums ahead of Biden-Johnson talks
GBP/USD prints a three-day downtrend amid anxious markets. UK’s Frost conveyed no progress over Northern Ireland talks with EU’s Sefcovic. BOE’s Haldane, Brexit headlines and US CPI become crucial catalysts to watch.
Gold remains pressured below $1,900, US CPI, ECB in focus
Gold bounces off intraday low towards $1,890 but stays depressed below $1,900 for the third consecutive day amid Thursday’s Asian session. Market’s anxiety ahead of the key US CPI and the ECB meeting exerts downside pressure on the gold prices of late.
Polygon steadies for a 70% rally
MATIC is resisting the notable Bitcoin price strength today. MATIC price tests 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as pullback proceeds in an orderly tone. Volume levels during the pullback do not reveal a mass exodus from the digital asset.
Big day ahead of euro: What to expect from ECB?
Euro has a big day ahead with a monetary policy announcement and U.S. inflation report on the calendar. Between these two events, the European Central Bank meeting is generally more market moving but the U.S. dollar shot higher at the equity open.