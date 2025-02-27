PBOC’s Lu: Central bank must issue special treasury bonds to help major state-owned banks

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) Deputy Governor Lu Lei suggested on Thursday that the Bank should actively facilitate fundraising, including the issuance of special treasury bonds, to help major state-owned banks replenish their Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital.
Additional quotes
Strengthening capital reserves would enhance banks' ability to manage risks and support the real economy.
The PBOC should advance reforms in policy and development banking.
Funding directed towards tech and manufacturing industries.
Market reaction
These comments have little to no impact on the Chinese proxy, the Australian Dollar (AUD). The pair is currently trading flat at 0.6300.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gives up 0.6300 as US Dollar gains traction
AUD/USD has come under moderate selling pressure and trades back below 0.6300 in Asian trading on Thursday. The pair is unermuned by an extended US Dollar rebound and a weak Australian Private Capex data amid a cautious risk tone on taiff concerns. The Aussie fades hawkish RBA-speak led uptick.
USD/JPY bounces off YTD low; regains 149.00 and beyond
USD/JPY gains meaningful traction above 149.00, jumping off year-to-date (YTD) lows in Thursday's Asian affair. The US Dollar holds the rebound and offsets the BoJ rate hike bets-led Japanese Yen strength, allowing the pair to stage a comeback ahead of top-tier US data.
Gold: Is $2,890 a tough nut to crack for sellers?
Gold price is unable to hold on to the modest gains booked on Wednesday as buyers and sellers enter a tug-of-war situation early Thursday, courtesy of the uncertainty around US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and lingering US economic concerns.
SEC vs Ripple case: Regulators yet to settle dispute as XRP stretches decline
Ripple's XRP declined toward the $2 level on Wednesday as Trump's tariff threats on international trading partners sparked double-digit losses across top cryptocurrencies in the past three days.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.