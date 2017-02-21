PBOC will make changes to targeted RRR rates, effective from 27 Feb - RTRS

Reuters reports headlines from the Chinese central bank (PBOC), noting that the bank will make dynamic changes to the targeted RRR rates, effective from 27 Feb.

Key Points:

Referring to the Bank extending its programme to allow financial institutions that support rural finance and small enterprises to apply for a lower required level of cash reserves

PBOC says adjustments to RRR targeted rates will be made both up and down

Most banks meeting the targeted RRR requirements will continue to enjoy a preferential RRR rate