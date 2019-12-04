The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has set the Yuan reference rate at 7.0382 versus Tuesday's fix at 7.0223.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off the lows on China Services PMI big beat
The AUD bulls are rescued by a big beat on the Chinese Caixin Services PMI that allows a bounce in AUD/USD from daily lows of 0.6829, reached after Australia's Q3 growth numbers disappointed. Further upside lacks certainty amid US-China tensions.
USD/JPY: Under pressure around eight-day low amid broad risk-off
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls retain control amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data.
US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower
Services PMI is projected to slip to 54.5 in November from 54.7 in October. The business activity index was 57 in October up from 55.2 in September. Employment was 53.7 last month and 50.4 in September.
Gold prices elevated on trade war and global growth risks
The prices of gold were rising to their best levels in around a month overnight following various headlines over the last few days which leaves the US and Chinese 'phase-one' deal on the brink of collapse.
GBP/USD: Doji on H4, overbought RSI check buyers, October top in focus
GBP/USD revisits 1.3000 psychological magnets during its initial run-up amid Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote earlier stepped back from October highs with a bearish candlestick formation on the four hour (H4) chart.