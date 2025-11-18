TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0856 vs. 7.0816 previous

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.0856 vs. 7.0816 previous
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead on Tuesday at 7.0856 compared to the previous day's fix of 7.0816 and 7.1096 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces solid resistance near 1.1650

EUR/USD faces solid resistance near 1.1650

EUR/USD is losing ground for the second consecutive day in quite a disheartening start to the new trading week, always on the back of the resurgence of the buying interest in the US Dollar ahead of key US data releases and amid shrinking bets of Fed rate cuts.

GBP/USD remains slightly offered near 1.3160

GBP/USD remains slightly offered near 1.3160

GBP/USD is slipping again on Monday, extending Friday’s pullback and orbiting around 1.3160 as the Greenback stages a decent bounce. In the meantime, sentiment toward the Sterling remains cautious, with UK fiscal concerns still hanging over the market and keeping buyers on the defensive.

Gold: Downside opening up toward $3,950?

Gold: Downside opening up toward $3,950?

Gold extends losing streak into early Tuesday, looks to retest $4,000. US Dollar holds recent rebound amid risk-off markets, hawkish Fed commentary. Gold closes Monday below 21-day SMA, as the daily RSI flips bearish.

Crypto Gainers: Internet Computer, Filecoin rebound in a bear market

Crypto Gainers: Internet Computer, Filecoin rebound in a bear market

Internet Computer and Filecoin are the only Top 100 altcoins trading in the green, on Tuesday, as the broader cryptocurrency market shifts bearish. Bitcoin crosses below $92,000, resulting in a broader market liquidation of over $800 million in the last 24 hours. 

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink trades above $14.00 on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market generally recovers from last week’s volatility. LINK faces declining retail interest amid a weak derivatives market characterised by suppressed Open Interest.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers