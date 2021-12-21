PBOC seen selling yuan to boost economy – Nomura

According to Nomura’s Chief China economist Ting Lu, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) needs to stimulate the economy to counter a slowdown by swapping the yuan for foreign exchange.
Key quotes
“First, it could prevent the yuan from appreciating further.”
“Second, it could raise the PBOC’s FX reserves in a time of rising market fear of Chinese corporates’ offshore dollar bonds defaults.”
“Third, it could add liquidity to the economy, which is slowing to a worrisome pace.”
“We expect the net purchases of FX by the PBOC could increase significantly in the coming months.”
