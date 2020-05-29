PBOC injects CNY300 bln via reverse repos, rate unchanged

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected 300 billion yuan ($41.96 billion) into money markets, via seven-day reverse repo agreements, keeping the interest rate unchanged at 2.20%.

This brings the weekly cash injection through open market operations (OMOs) to CNY670 billion on a net basis.

The daily injection came in line with the Reuters prediction, as it made the biggest weekly injection since mid-January.