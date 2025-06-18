PBOC Governor Pan: Will improve monetary policy tool box

People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng said on Wednesday, they “will improve monetary policy tool box.”
Additional quotes
Will set up e-CNY international operation center in Shanghai.
Will work with securities regualtor to push forwad Yuan FX futures trading in Shanghai.
PBOC FAQs
The primary monetary policy objectives of the People's Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.
The PBoC is owned by the state of the People's Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.
Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.
Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the range play; looks to Fed rate decision for fresh impetus
AUD/USD edges higher during the Asian session on Wednesday, though it lacks bullish conviction as traders opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting before placing directional bets. Trade uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on investors' sentiment, which underpins the safe-haven USD.
USD/JPY retests monthly top as Fed decision looms large
USD/JPY is extending its uptrend for the fourth straight day and testing the monthly peak, just below mid-145.00s during the Asian session on Wednesday. Reduced bets for another rate hike by the BoJ in 2025 and diminishing odds for an early US-Japan trade deal undermine the JPY.
Gold price bulls remain on the defensive with Fed rate decision in focus
Gold price extends its sideways consolidative price move below the $3,400 mark as traders keenly await the Fed policy decision later this Wednesday. The recent USD recovery from a multi-year low acts as a headwind for the bullion. However, a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East supports the XAU/USD.
GENIUS bill gains Senate approval, advances to House for deliberation
The United States Senate has passed the Guidance and Establishing Innovation for US Stablecoins bill in a 68-30 vote on Tuesday, bringing it closer to President Donald Trump's desk. The bill now heads to the House for deliberation before a final vote.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.