PBOC Adviser Ma: The chance of a rate cut on Feb 20 has increased significantly

Ma Jun, an external adviser to the People's Bank of China’s (PBOC) monetary policy committee (MPC), said that the chance of a rate cut to the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) on Feb 20 has increased significantly.

Additional Comments:

A reverse repo rate cut is good to restore financial market confidence. Reverse repo rate cut should alleviate the shock to the real economy from the virus outbreak, especially small and micro firms.

This comes after China’s central bank unexpectedly lowered the interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements (RR) by 10 basis points earlier on Monday, in further efforts to relieve the pressure on the economy from a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The measures rolled out by the Chinese authorities seem to have limited the impact of the crash of the Chinese stock internationally.