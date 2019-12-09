PBOC Adviser Liu: China's potential growth below 6% over next five years

Liu Shijin, a policy adviser to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said at a conference in Beijing over the weekend, China’s potential economic growth will be below 6% over the next five years, per Reuters.

Key Quotes:

“The economy could grow between 5% and 6% from 2020 to 2025.”

“China’s monetary policy is already quite loose, and attempting to stimulate the economy to grow faster than its potential could cause it to fall off a cliff.”