The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Traders keenly await the release of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is expected to show that the economy added 160K new jobs in February and the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4%.

On the economic data front, the US Initial Jobless Claims fell more than expected, to 221K during the week ended March 1, though it failed to provide any respite to the USD bulls or influence the XAU/USD pair.

Meanwhile, Fed Governing Board Member Christopher Waller said he leans strongly against a rate cut at the March meeting, although he reckons cuts later in the year remain on track if inflationary pressures continue to abate.

Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted that the US economy is in incredible flux and it’s hard to know where things will land. The central bank needs to be mindful of any changes that impact prices and employment.

Traders have been pricing in the possibility of further policy easing by the Federal Reserve amid concerns about an economic slowdown in the US, which further undermines the USD and benefits the non-yielding yellow metal.

Trump on Thursday exempted goods from both Canada and Mexico that comply with the US–Mexico–Canada Agreement for a month from the steep 25% tariffs, which went into effect earlier this week on Tuesday.

The uncertainty surrounding Trump's trade policies, especially after another U-turn on the recently imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada, continues to weigh on investor sentiment and could support the safe-haven precious metal.

Mounting worries over the potential impact of US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs on the US economy keep the US Dollar depressed near its lowest level since November 11 and should act as a tailwind for the Gold price.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.