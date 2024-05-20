Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 21,763.39 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up PKR 135.95 compared with the PKR 21,627.43 it cost on Friday.
The price for 24-carat Gold increased to PKR 253,843.86 per tola from PKR 252,258.15 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|21,763.39
|10 Grams
|217,633.86
|Tola
|253,843.86
|Troy Ounce
|676,917.47
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price edges higher amid geopolitical risks and uncertainties in the Middle East
- Iranian state television is reporting that there is “no sign of life” at the crash site of the helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, according to Reuters.
- Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin noted that inflation is easing but highlighted that it will "take more time" to reach the Fed’s 2% target.
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that the Fed's current monetary policy stance is appropriate as it continues to assess incoming economic data.
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said the policy is restrictive, but she is willing to hike rates if inflation stalls or reverses.
- Financial markets have priced in 10% odds of a cut in June and a nearly 80% chance in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
- The People's Bank of China (PBoC) added 60,000 troy ounces of gold to its stash in April, marking the 18th straight month of gold purchases, according to official data released Tuesday.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds higher toward 1.0900, Fedspeak eyed
EUR/USD is edging higher toward 1.0900 early Monday, helped by a better market mood. The pair also draws support from softer US Dollar and US Treasury bond yields, awaiting Fedspeak amid light European trading.
Gold price rises to a new record high, escalating geopolitical tensions in focus
Gold price gains momentum on Monday. The yellow metal hit a record high near $2,441 during the Asian session on Monday amid renewed hopes for interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
GBP/USD advances to near 1.2700 due to rising expectations for Fed rate cuts in 2024
GBP/USD extends its gains for the second consecutive session, trading around 1.2710 during the Asian hours on Monday. A weaker US Dollar supports the pair. The Pound Sterling may face a challenge as the BoE is expected to deliver 60 basis points rate cuts in 2024.
Week Ahead: Ethereum and DeFi to come under spotlight this week Premium
Bitcoin’s attempt at a comeback has stirred the pot, causing altcoins to become volatile again. With the US Securities and Exchange Commission set to make its decision on Ethereum ETFs this week, some sectors of altcoins might see higher liquidity and volatility than others.
Will they/won’t they cut rates as commodity prices in focus
What a difference a couple of days make. One day stock markets are making record highs and banking on rate cuts, the next stocks are giving back gains and rate cut expectations are being pared back.