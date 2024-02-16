Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 17,951.79 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down PKR 65.38 compared with the PKR 18,017.17 it cost on Thursday.
The price for 24-carat Gold decreased to PKR 209,386.14 per tola from PKR 210,148.68 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|17,951.79
|10 Grams
|179,517.89
|Tola
|209,386.14
|Troy Ounce
|558,363.47
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price struggles to lure buyers amid rising US bond yields, modest USD uptick
- A combination of diverging forces fails to assist the Gold price to capitalize on this week's modest recovery from its lowest level since November 13.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds above 4.0% and helps revive the USD demand, capping the upside for the XAU/USD.
- Thursday's dismal US data lifts hopes for an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve and boosts investors' confidence, further undermining the safe-haven metal.
- Bets for 25 basis points rate cut in May edged up to 40% and the odds for a move in June stood at 80% following the release of weaker US Retail Sales.
- The Commerce Department reported that Retail Sales declined sharply by 0.8% in January and sales excluding auto contracted by 0.6% last month.
- A separate report showed that import prices posted their biggest gain in nearly two years and jumped by 0.8% in January, the yearly rate fell 1.3%.
- Meanwhile, Jobless Claims declined by 8K from 220K in the previous week, to a one-month low level of 212K during the week ended February 10.
- Atlanta Fed President Bostic said on Thursday that the US central bank has made solid progress in lowering inflation and will soon contemplate cutting rates.
- Bostic added that a strong economy argues for patience in adjusting monetary policy and that the Fed does not face urgency to cut interest rates.
- The Israeli military said on Wednesday that its fighter jets began a series of strikes in Lebanon, raising the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East.
- Traders now look to the US Producer Price Index for cues about the Fed's future policy decision and rate-cut path, which might provide a fresh impetus.
- Friday's US economic docket also features the release of Housing Starts and the Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for February.
- This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, will drive the USD demand and produce short-term opportunities around the XAU/USD.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles to find acceptance above 1.2600, trades in the red ahead of UK Retail Sales
The GBP/USD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the 1.2600 mark and meets with some supply during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices trade around the 1.2585 region, down less than 0.10% for the day.
EUR/USD keeps the bearish vibe unchanged below 1.0770
The EUR/USD pair trades on a softer note during the early European trading hours on Friday. The renewed US Dollar demand and dovish comments from the ECB policymakers weigh on the major pair. EUR/USD trades around 1.0760, down 0.11% on the day.
Gold buyers await validation and US inflation data
Gold treads water just above $2,000, consolidating its rebound from two-month lows of $1,984 set on Wednesday. The further upside in XAU/USD price appears elusive, as the US Dollar has regained lost footing amid a modest recovery in the US Treasury bond yields and a cautiously optimistic market environment.
XRP price rallies towards $0.60 target, rally to $1 likely on these three conditions
XRPLedger’s native token XRP price climbed to $0.5791 on Friday, inching closer to the $0.60 target. XRP price could eye a return to the $1 level with bullish on-chain metrics and likely positive developments in the SEC lawsuit.
All eyes on PPI
Market attention is now focused on the upcoming release of the Producer Price Index in the US on Friday, which could very well play a significant role in shaping market sentiment. The PPI's implications for the Fed's preferred inflation gauge make it a closely watched indicator.