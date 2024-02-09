Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for 24-carat Gold stood at 18,238.20 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, down PKR 21.15 compared with the PKR 18,259.35 it cost on Thursday.
The price for 24-carat Gold decreased to PKR 212,726.83 per tola from PKR 212,973.49 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price
|1 Gram
|18,238.20
|10 Grams
|182,382.03
|Tola
|212,726.83
|Troy Ounce
|567,271.96
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (XAU/USD) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price lacks firm near-term direction, awaits cues about Fed rate cut path
- Robust US macro data and hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials force investors to scale back their bets for steep rate cuts this year, which continues to act as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold price.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Sunday that the central bank can be prudent in deciding when to start easing on the back of a strong economy, smashing any remaining hopes for an interest rate cut in March.
- Adding to this, Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin said on Thursday that the central bank has time to be patient on rate changes and that he needs to see good inflation numbers being sustained and broadening.
- This assists the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to hold above 4.0% and undermines the XAU/USD, though subdued US Dollar price action lends support and helps limit the downside.
- Market participants now look to the US consumer inflation figures due next week for cues about the timing and the pace of rate cuts this year, which, in turn, should provide a fresh directional impetus to the metal.
- The commodity, meanwhile, remains on track to register modest weekly losses, though remains confined in a multi-week-old trading range held since the beginning of this year, warranting caution for aggressive traders.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0800 after US CPI revisions
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains slightly below 1.0800 in the American session on Friday. Following the downward revision to the monthly December CPI print, the US Dollar struggles to gather strength and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 as USD fails to gather strength
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.2600 on Friday as the US Dollar finds it difficult to stay resilient against its major rivals. The data from the US showed that the monthly CPI increase for December got revised lower to 0.2% from 0.3%.
Gold retreats below $2,030 as US yields push higher
Gold retreated below $2,030 after spiking toward $2,040 with the immediate reaction to US inflation revisions. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin rises ahead of schedule
The crypto market capitalisation has hit new highs since 12th January, passing the $1.75 trillion mark. The market has confidently moved into a state of greed, which we also last saw a month ago.
Key events in developed markets next week
The main data highlights in the US next week will be the release of core inflation data along with retail sales, which are expected to come in soft given auto sale numbers. In the UK, keep an eye out for a flurry of data releases including services inflation and wage growth.