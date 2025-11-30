TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

OPEC+ holds oil output steady, approves capacity mechanism

OPEC+ holds oil output steady, approves capacity mechanism
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed on Sunday to maintain oil output levels unchanged for the first quarter of 2026, Reuters reported.

Additionally, OPEC+ said in a statement that the group had approved a mechanism to assess members' maximum production capacity to be used for setting output baselines from 2027, against which members' output targets are set.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the WTI price is up 0.71% on the day at $59.43.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 200-day SMA hurdle, above 1.1600 amid a broadly weaker USD

EUR/USD flirts with 200-day SMA hurdle, above 1.1600 amid a broadly weaker USD

The EUR/USD pair regains positive traction at the start of a new week and climbs back above the 1.1600 round figure during the Asian session. Bulls now await a move beyond a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average before placing fresh bets and positioning for an extension of a one-week-old uptrend amid the prevalent US Dollar selling bias.

GBP/USD flat lines near 1.3250 amid UK budget relief

GBP/USD flat lines near 1.3250 amid UK budget relief

The GBP/USD pair holds steady near 1.3245 during the Asian session on Monday as traders continue to digest the UK’s Autumn Budget. The potential downside for the major pair might be limited due to the rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in the December meeting. 

Gold retakes $4,250 as Fed rate-cut expectations undermine USD

Gold retakes $4,250 as Fed rate-cut expectations undermine USD

Gold is testing $4,250 early Monday, extending Friday's strong upsurge. Dovish Fed expectations keep the US Dollar depressed near its lowest level in nearly two weeks and continue to underpin the non-yielding bullion. Bulls regain poise, awaiting this week's key US macro releases scheduled at the start of a new month.

Week ahead: US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead: US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

November’s FAFO market: A liquidity opera that refused to break

November’s FAFO market: A liquidity opera that refused to break

November felt like a month scripted by a mischievous market god, the kind who enjoys jolting traders out of their convictions before handing them a warm cup of liquidity and whispering “Relax, child… don’t fight the Fed, and for heaven’s sake don’t fight the machines.” 

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers