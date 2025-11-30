OPEC+ holds oil output steady, approves capacity mechanism

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed on Sunday to maintain oil output levels unchanged for the first quarter of 2026, Reuters reported.

Additionally, OPEC+ said in a statement that the group had approved a mechanism to assess members' maximum production capacity to be used for setting output baselines from 2027, against which members' output targets are set.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the WTI price is up 0.71% on the day at $59.43.