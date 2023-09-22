Share:

Oil (WTI) goes sideways in the range between $88 to $93.

The US Dollar consolidates a new six-month high and is set to close a tenth consecutive week in the green.

Headline decline from Saudi Arabia or Russia guides oil prices in a calmer regime.

Oil prices are trading in a calmer pattern that is more than welcome to the overheated rally in both WTI Crude and Brent oil prices. Traders will want to see the print of the Baker Hughes Rig Count later this Friday if it has bottomed out and a more gradual rise is being noticed with more rigs coming online. Some demand could pick up next week as recent reports show China crude inventories are at their lowest level since June.

The US Dollar (USD) had another strong day on Thursday, booking gains against nearly every major G20 currency. Backed by higher US yields, the Greenback advances in an environment where the rate differential seems to be the driving factor to determine which currency weakens and which appreciates. With the US 10-year yield hitting 4.51%, breaking above the high all the way back in October 2007, it looks like King Dollar is affirming its earned title.

Crude Oil (WTI) price trades at $90.25 per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $93.10 at the time of writing.

Oil news and market movers

Nigerian crude exports are set to gain by 24% month-over-month for November. Recent data revealed near 580,000 barrels per day are set to be released against 468,000 barrels per day for October.

Onshore Chinese crude inventories are at their lowest level since June. Meanwhile, China hit a record volume of Russian oil imports during August.

Russia temporarily bans diesel exports, triggering a firm rise in European prices.

The US Keystone crude pipeline is coming back online after a few days of outage.

The weekly Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count is due this Friday at 17:00 GMT. Previous number last week was at 515 and at 512. A gradual rise would be bearish for oil prices.

Oil Technical Analysis: Support present

Oil prices are entering a bit of a calm path after the very steep and headline-driven moves seen in the past few weeks. At the moment it looks like WTI Crude price will fade ahead of making a new yearly high. A technical floor is identified and would cool down the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and might see crude breaking $93 later this year.

On the upside, the double top from October andNovember of last year at $93.12 remains the level to beat. Although this looks very much in reach, markets have already priced in a lot of possible supply deficits and a bullish outlook. Should $93.12 be taken out, look for $97.11, the high of August 2022.

On the downside, a new floor is formed near $88 with the high of September 5 and 11 underpinning the current price action. Proof of that already exists with the dip of September 21 that reversed ahead of $88. Should $88 break nonetheless, the peak of August 10 needs to be enough to catch the dip near $84.20.

WTI US OIL daily chart