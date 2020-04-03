Oil Price Analysis: WTI trades in three-week’s highs near $26.50 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Oil is well supported after Trump gives hope for a Saudi-Russian deal. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 28.00 resistance.
 

WTI daily chart

 
WTI is jumping from multi-year lows following the US President Trump’s tweet of yesterday (Thursday) suggesting a Saudi-Russian deal was on the pipeline.
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
WTI is attempting to break from the range of the last weeks while holding above the 24.00 level and the 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart as a breakout above the 28.00 handle can introduce scope to further gains towards $32.00 a barrel. Support is seen near the 24.00, 22.00 and 20.00 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 28.75
Today Daily Change 2.51
Today Daily Change % 9.57
Today daily open 26.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.45
Daily SMA50 41.43
Daily SMA100 50.23
Daily SMA200 53.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29.01
Previous Daily Low 22.57
Previous Weekly High 25.85
Previous Weekly Low 21.19
Previous Monthly High 48.74
Previous Monthly Low 20.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 29.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 32.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 35.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

