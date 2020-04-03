Oil Price Analysis: WTI trades in three-week’s highs near $26.50 a barrel

Oil is well supported after Trump gives hope for a Saudi-Russian deal.

The level to beat for buyers is the 28.00 resistance.

WTI daily chart

WTI is jumping from multi-year lows following the US President Trump’s tweet of yesterday (Thursday) suggesting a Saudi-Russian deal was on the pipeline.

WTI four-hour chart

WTI is attempting to break from the range of the last weeks while holding above the 24.00 level and the 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart as a breakout above the 28.00 handle can introduce scope to further gains towards $32.00 a barrel. Support is seen near the 24.00, 22.00 and 20.00 levels.

Additional key levels