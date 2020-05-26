Oil Price Analysis: WTI sidelined near monthly tops

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI is trading off fresh May’s highs.
  • Strong resistance is capping oil near the 34.25 level.
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
The WTI recovery from April’s lows is consolidating after printing fresh May’s highs. WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour capitalizing on the upward momentum in the medium-term. However, as oil stays in an overall bearish trend, it is unclear if the 34.25 resistance can be broken in a sustainable manner. On the flip side, sellers would need a daily close below the 32.00 support level in order to revisit the 30.00 level. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 34.25, 36.00
Support: 32.00, 30.00
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 33.94
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 34.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.64
Daily SMA50 25.36
Daily SMA100 38.5
Daily SMA200 47.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 34.11
Previous Daily Low 32.6
Previous Weekly High 34.74
Previous Weekly Low 29.62
Previous Monthly High 32.21
Previous Monthly Low 8.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 33.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 33.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 33.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 32.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 31.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 34.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 35.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 36.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

