Obama: America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act

Former President of the United States, Barrack Obama, gave a statement on the Anniversary of Obamacare with key highlights found below:

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, more than twenty million Americans have gained the security and peace of mind of health insurance

Since the law passed, the pace of health care inflation has slowed dramatically

This law is no “job-killer,” because America’s businesses went on a record-breaking streak of job growth in the seven years since I signed it

We should start from the baseline that any changes will make our health care system better, not worse for hardworking Americans. That should always be our priority.