Obama: America is stronger because of the Affordable Care Act

Obama: America is stronger because of the Affordable Care ActBy Eren Sengezer
Former President of the United States, Barrack Obama, gave a statement on the Anniversary of Obamacare with key highlights found below:
- Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, more than twenty million Americans have gained the security and peace of mind of health insurance
- Since the law passed, the pace of health care inflation has slowed dramatically
- This law is no “job-killer,” because America’s businesses went on a record-breaking streak of job growth in the seven years since I signed it
- We should start from the baseline that any changes will make our health care system better, not worse for hardworking Americans. That should always be our priority.