- Surging jobless claims sparked concern among traders and boosted the US Dollar to the detriment of the New Zealand Dollar.
- Bullard warns of sticky inflation, says Fed needs to stay vigilant to reach 2% target
- After the RBNZ 50 bps rate hike, the New Zealand Dollar rally faded as the NZD/USD dropped below the 200-DMA.
NZD/USD stumbles below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) due to a risk aversion as the United States (US) labor market data crumble, sparking recessionary fears. Therefore, investors seeking safety in the FX space bought the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is exchanging hands at 0.6255., down almost 1%.
NZD/USD creeps below the 200-DMA, following bad US jobs data
Wall Street’s shift from being in the red turning positive. US economic data revealed that the labor market begins to loosen up as the Federal Reserve (Fed) maintains its hiking campaign. However, unemployment claims rising above estimates of 200K to 228K for the week ending on April 1 spurred speculations that a Fed pivot might be around the corner.
Earlier in the week, the JOLTs report flashed that job openings have begun to downtrend, while the latest ADP report showed that private hiring was below forecasts. Therefore, money market futures trimmed the chances for a 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with traders estimating rates to be kept unchanged at the upcoming Fed meeting, according to CME FedWatch Tool.
The odds of keeping rates at 4.75%-5.00% are 56.1%. In addition, some investors speculate that the Fed could cut rates as soon as July.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of six currencies against the American Dollar (USD), registers minuscule losses of 0.08%, down at 101.802, after reaching a two-day high at 102.138. US Treasury bond yields resumed their downward trajectory, a headwind for the greenback.
Lately, the St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said that Q1’s incoming data is more robust than expected, adding that financial conditions are less tighter than the 2007-2009 crisis. Bullard said inflation would be “sticky going forward” and that the Fed “needs to stay at it” to get inflation back to its 2% target.
On the New Zealand (NZ) front, the rally sparked by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) 50 bps rate hike at the April 5 meeting was short-lived, as the NZD/USD turned bearish, below the 200-day EMA, which lies at 0.6268. ANZ analysts are expecting an additional 25 bps rate hike. They added, “We’ve updated our OCR call, banking the 25bp surprise in April and maintaining our expectation for a 25bp follow-up in May (which will take the OCR to a peak of 5.5%). We’ve also penciled in three cuts for late 2024.”
NZD/USD Technical Analysis
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6255
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|0.6319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6229
|Daily SMA50
|0.6268
|Daily SMA100
|0.63
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6386
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6285
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6298
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.618
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6298
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6348
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6324
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6274
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6431
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6476
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
