NZD/USD: Testing support at 0.7160/70 as risk appetite fades

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The New Zealand dollar closes a six-day rally, pulling back from 0.7215
  • The USD picks up, favored by a moderate risk aversion.
    NZD/USD: Upside bias remains positive while above 0.7160/70.

The New Zealand dollar is about to put an end to a six-day rally against its American counterpart, weighed by a weaker sentiment. The pair has retreated from four-month lows at 0.7215 and is looking for support above previous highs at 0.7160/70.

Risk aversion weighs on the kiwi

The NZD/USD is losing momentum on the back of sourer market sentiment on Thursday as the optimism triggered by the upbeat earnings reports released earlier this week, has faded. Wall Street is trading mixed following disappointing earnings data by the technological firm IBM which has revived concerns about supply chain disruptions.

Beyond that, ongoing concerns about Evergrande’s crisis in China extending into the country’s property sector are keeping demand for the risk-sensitive kiwi restrained. The threat of a deeper liquidity crisis continues gripping the sector; with news about more defaults popping up which is triggering declines on the bonds of most companies of the sector.

NZD/USD: Support art 0.7160/70 maintains the positive bias intact

From a technical perspective, the pair remains strong while above 0.7160/70 (September 3, 10 high). Below there, a further retreat below the 200-day SMA, at 0.7090 area would increase negative pressure and might send the pair to test the psychological level at 0.7000.

On the upside, immediate resistance remains at 0.7220 (Intra-day high) and then 0.7240 (Jun. 7 high), which would clear the path towards 0.7315 (May 23 high).

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.716
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.58
Today daily open 0.7202
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6994
Daily SMA50 0.7012
Daily SMA100 0.7021
Daily SMA200 0.7101
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7209
Previous Daily Low 0.7146
Previous Weekly High 0.7078
Previous Weekly Low 0.6912
Previous Monthly High 0.7171
Previous Monthly Low 0.6859
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7185
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.717
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7162
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7123
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7099
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7225
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7249
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7288

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends sideways grind around 1.1650 after mixed US data

EUR/USD extends sideways grind around 1.1650 after mixed US data

EUR/USD is struggling to find direction on Thursday and continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range around mid-1.1600s. Mixed data releases from the US don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the greenback's performance against its major rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3800

GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3800

GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair stays in a consolidation phase near 1.3800.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back

Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back

Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.

Gold News

Buying Solana now to gain 700% profits by 2022

Buying Solana now to gain 700% profits by 2022

Solana price has been on a massive run-up in 2021 from $1 to $216 in roughly eight months. This stellar climb is likely to continue into 2022 as significant bullish signs emerge. Moreover, the start of a new bull run will serve as a tailwind for SOL.

Read more

Netflix: Three reasons to sell NFLX after earnings

Netflix: Three reasons to sell NFLX after earnings

NFLX has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures