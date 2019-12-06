NZD/USD technical analysis: 4H 100MA, 61.8% Fibo. can trigger pullback

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Near-term important support and oversold RSI question further declines.
  • 0.6610 becomes the key upside barrier.

While sustained trading beneath 0.6610 portrays the NZD/USD pair’s weakness, 100-bar moving average and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement can limit further declines of the quote that seesaws around 0.6570 while heading into European open on Wednesday.

The 100-bar moving average on the 4-hour chart (4H 100MA) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of latest upside together constitute 0.6562 – 0.6557 support area. Adding to the support strength could be oversold levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI).

Should sellers refrain from respecting 0.6557 rest-point, its drop to 0.6530 horizontal mark 0.6500 and then to 0.6480 can’t be denied.

Alternatively, 0.6590 could become immediate resistance to watch during the pullback prior to highlighting 0.6610 horizontal-line for one more time.

If there prevails an extended north-run past-0.6610, 0.6655 and 0.6685 could become buyers’ favorites.

NZD/USD 4-Hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6571
Today Daily Change -7 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 0.6578
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6559
Daily SMA50 0.6627
Daily SMA100 0.673
Daily SMA200 0.671
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6612
Previous Daily Low 0.6568
Previous Weekly High 0.6682
Previous Weekly Low 0.6528
Previous Monthly High 0.6684
Previous Monthly Low 0.6481
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6585
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6595
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.656
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6542
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6516
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6604
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.663
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6648

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data

EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data

With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting

GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting

While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader  later this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off

USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off

Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside. 

USD/JPY News

Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion

Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion

With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.

Gold News

US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year

US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year

American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location