NZD/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range just above 0.7100 mark

- NZD/USD was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the European session.
- The prevalent risk-on environment extended some support to the perceived riskier kiwi.
- Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and kept a lid on any meaningful gains.
The NZD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, just above the 0.7100 mark through the first half of the European session.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the NZD/USD pair, instead led to a subdued/range-bound price action for the second successive session on Monday. The risk-on impulse – as depicted by strong gains in the equity markets – extended some support to the perceived riskier kiwi. However, the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar acted as a headwind for the major and kept a lid on any meaningful gains.
Despite the dismal US jobs report for August and worries over the fast-spreading Delta variant, investors seem convinced about an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year. The market speculations were further fueled by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker's comments on Monday, who joined a chorus of policymakers keen to trim $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. This, in turn, pushed the key USD Index to two-week tops on Monday.
Apart from this, the recent spike in the US Treasury bond yields was seen as another factor that continued underpinning the greenback. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot back closer to the 1.35% threshold on Friday after US Producer Price Index (PPI) recorded the largest gain since November 2010. The data indicated that higher inflation could persist for some time and validated hawkish Fed expectations.
Hence, the focus now shifts to the latest US consumer inflation report, due for release on Tuesday. Traders this week will further take cues from important Chinese macro releases, Australian employment details and the US monthly Retail Sales figures. This will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics ahead of the crucial FOMC monetary policy meeting on September 20-21. In the meantime, the NZD/USD pair seems more likely to prolong its consolidative price moves amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading well under 1.18, a two-week low, as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
Solana price eyes drop to $142 as SOL correction continues
Solana price is facing selling pressure after its rally to a new all-time high on September 9. The governing technical pattern suggests that SOL is expecting a plunge of 10% toward $142. Further selling pressure could see Solana price slide 25%.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.