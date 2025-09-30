- NZD/USD trades with a positive bias for the third straight day amid subdued USD demand.
- Fed rate cut bets and concerns about the US government shutdown undermine the buck.
- Mixed Chinese PMIs fail to provide any impetus to antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair trims a part of its modest Asian session gains to the 0.5800 mark, though retains its positive bias for the third straight day on Tuesday and moves little following the release of official Chinese PMIs.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that China’s Manufacturing PMI rose from 49.4 in the previous month to 49.8 in September, beating market estimates for a reading of 49.6. This, to a larger extent, was offset by an unexpected fall in the Non-Manufacturing PMI to 50, versus 50.3 in August, and does little to provide any meaningful impetus to antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) continues with its struggle to attract any meaningful buyers amid the looming US government shutdown. Apart from this, the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs twice by the end of this year, along with a generally positive risk tone, keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and continues to act as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of JOLTS Job Openings data and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. Apart from this, speeches by influential FOMC members would drive the USD demand later during the North American session and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Economic Indicator
NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI
The NBS Non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing (CFLP) and China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), is a leading indicator gauging business activity in China’s non-manufacturing sector, namely services and construction.The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at services and construction companies. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Renminbi (CNY). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among service providers and real-estate is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for CNY.Read more.
Last release: Tue Sep 30, 2025 01:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 50
Consensus: 50.3
Previous: 50.3
China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) publishes the non-manufacturing PMI on a monthly basis. The gauge highlights the performance of China’s service sector, which has a significant impact on the global FX market, given the size of the Chinese economy. An expansion in the Chinese service sector activity points to signs of economic improvement and vice-versa.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady ahead of Chinese PMIs, RBA rate decision
AUD/USD is seen consolidating below the 0.6600 mark as traders opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the official Chinese PMIs and the RBA policy decision. In the meantime, Fed rate cut bets, along with the risk of a potential US government shutdown, keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and assist the currency pair to preserve the previous day's gains amid the underlying bullish sentiment.
USD/JPY finds support near 200-day SMA after BoJ’s Summary of Opinions
The USD/JPY defends the 200-day SMA and now appears to have stalled its retracement from a nearly two-month peak reached last Friday. The BoJ Summary of Opinions released this Tuesday adds to the rate-hike uncertainty, which, along with a positive risk tone, undermines the JPY and lends support to the pair. However, dovish Fed expectations and the looming US government shutdown continue to weigh on the US Dollar, capping spot prices.
Gold uptrend remains uninterrupted, fresh all-time peak and counting.
Gold continues scaling new record highs during the Asian session on Tuesday and could prolong its well-established uptrend amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Bets for more rate cuts by the Fed and the looming US government shutdown keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive. This, along with rising geopolitical tensions and persistent trade-related uncertainties, acts as a tailwind for the safe-haven bullion.
Bitcoin stabilizes above $114,000 amid government shutdown concerns and anticipation for 'Uptober'
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $114,000 on Monday despite a previous week of consolidation, with prices dipping to $109,000 into the weekend. The rebound reflects a positive — though cautious — sentiment from investors ahead of a seasonally bullish month of October, as markets anticipate the release of the US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data on Friday.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.