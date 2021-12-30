NZD/USD slips back under 0.6850 after failing to muster test of early monthly highs

- NZD/USD has backed off from earlier session highs above 0.6850 and is currently trading in the 0.6830s.
- Some see USD resuming its upwards trajectory in 2022, which would leave NZD/USD vulnerable to a drop back to 0.6700.
NZD/USD has backed off from earlier session highs to the north of the 0.6850 level after failing to mount a test of its early monthly highs in the 0.6860s and is currently trading in the 0.6830s, where it now trades roughly flat on the day. Since the start of last week, the pair has risen substantially in tandem with a drastic improvement in the market’s general appetite for risk that has seen global equities surge amid easing Omicron variant concerns. But for the most part this week, trade has been more subdued. To the downside, the pair has been supported by dip-buying interest every time it crossed under 0.6800 and neared its 21-day moving average at 0.6783, while the pair has struggled to hold above last week’s highs in the 0.6840s.
These trading conditions are typical of the final trading week of the year, which is typically marred by low liquidity/volumes amid a lack of market participants, many of whom in the Americas and Europe are on holiday for Christmas/New Year. That suggests things are unlikely to get substantially more interesting until next week. Indeed, next week sees the usual start of the month blockbuster data releases out of the US that includes the latest labour market report and ISM PMI surveys.
All indications are that the US economy has continued to fire on all cyclinders in December, with the spread of Omicron only really picking up in the latter stages of the month. That might be a downside risk for the January data, but the December data should all justify the Fed’s recent hawkish shift. Indeed, the latest weekly report that was stronger than expected, with initial claims dropping back under 200K, continued claims falling to a fresh post-pandemic low at 1.716M, putting it broadly back in line with pre-pandemic levels, while the insured unemployment rate dropped to 1.3% from 1.4%.
This is in fitting with the rapid progress towards full employment noted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at this month’s Fed meeting. As a result, some FX strategists see the dollar resuming its upwards trajectory as 2022 begins and a potential first rate hike from the Fed in March nears. NZD/USD’s failure to push beyond early December highs (unlike AUD/USD and GBP/USD) suggests, from a technical perspective, that the pair is at risk of a gradual retracement back towards December lows in 0.6700 area.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6833
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6786
|Daily SMA50
|0.6939
|Daily SMA100
|0.6976
|Daily SMA200
|0.7035
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6843
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6788
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6891
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6702
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6822
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6765
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6875
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
