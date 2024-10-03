NZD/USD seems vulnerable below mid-0.6200s amid sustained USD buying

- NZD/USD drifts lower for the third straight day amid a further USD recovery from the YTD low.
- Reduced bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut in November and geopolitical risks boost the Greenback.
- Expectations that the RBNZ will start cutting rates next week favor bears ahead of the US data.
The NZD/USD pair prolongs this week's retracement slide from the 0.6375-0.6380 region, or its highest level since July 2023 and remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Thursday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices below mid-0.6200s, or a one-and-half-week low during the Asian session and is sponsored by some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, prolongs this week's recovery from its lowest level since July 2023 for the third successive day and climbs to a three-week top. The incoming US data pointed to a still resilient labor market and forced investors to scale back their expectations for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This, along with persistent geopolitical risks stemming from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, benefits the safe-haven buck and contributes to driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
Iran launched over 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday, while the latter conducted a precise air strike and bombed central Beirut in Lebanon during the early hours of Thursday. This raises the risk of a full-blown war in the region and tempers investors' appetite for perceived riskier currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Apart from this, expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will start cutting interest rates next week suggest that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the downside and supports prospects for a further downfall.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the ISM Services PMI. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the NZD/USD pair later during the North American session. The focus, however, remains glued to the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday, which should help in determining the next leg of a directional move.
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: There is room for further losses near term
AUD/USD resumed its weekly retracement and slipped back below the 0.6900 support to print multi-day lows against the backdrop of the intense move higher in the US Dollar on Thursday.
USD/JPY climbs above 147.00 as bulls target Kumo
The USD/JPY edges higher on Thursday, climbs above 147.00 for the first time since September. The financial markets narrative hasn’t changed, as traders hear war drums beating, as the Middle East conflict escalates, triggering a flow to haven currencies, boosting the Greenback.
Gold price rebounds to $2,650 as Middle East conflict escalates
Gold price recovers in the mid-North American session on Thursday after hitting a daily low of $2,638. The golden metal rose on rising fears over the Israel–Iran conflict along with a stronger US Dollar. In addition, bets that the Federal Reserve will ease policy aggressively faded and boosted US yields.
Ethereum investors brace for heightened volatility as US election approaches
Ethereum is down over 4% on Thursday as traders expect high volatility with the US elections approaching. The election results could spark a massive price movement in ETH due to regulatory hurdles the DeFi ecosystem has yet to overcome.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.