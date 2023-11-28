NZD/USD retraces recent losses, hovers around 0.6100 psychological level

- NZD/USD receives upward gains as the US Dollar declines.
- Fed is expected to reduce 85 bps rate cuts in 2024.
- RBNZ could keep its OCR unchanged at 5.50% in Wednesday's meeting.
NZD/USD recovers its recent losses registered in the previous session. The NZD/USD pair trades higher near 0.6100 during the early European session on Tuesday. The strength of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the US Dollar (USD) is further bolstered by the subdued performance of the US Dollar (USD). This comes in the wake of expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its monetary rate hike cycle, coupled with the anticipation of almost 85 basis points of interest rate cuts by the Fed in the coming year.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will release a monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Expectations are that the RBNZ will maintain its Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.50% for the fourth consecutive meeting, with some speculation about a potential future rate cut.
Additionally, the recent Chinese stimulus plan aimed at boosting the property sector is providing support to the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), which often acts as a China-proxy currency.
US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 103.20 with a negative bias. US Census Bureau revealed a significant 5.6% drop in New Home Sales for October, falling to 679K and missing the market expectation of 725K. This data, coupled with a dip in US Treasury yields, continues to drive the prevailing trend toward the downside for the US Dollar.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, the focus remains on the United States, with the release of the Housing Price Index and CB Consumer Confidence. Additionally, insights from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are expected, providing a comprehensive view of the economic landscape.
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6095
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5969
|Daily SMA50
|0.5937
|Daily SMA100
|0.5993
|Daily SMA200
|0.6091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6109
|Previous Daily Low
|0.606
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6092
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5978
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6056
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6079
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.607
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6021
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6139
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6168
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to near 1.0950, Fed and ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD is battling 1.0950, retreating from near three-month high of 1.0965 early Tuesday. The pair faces some selling pressure, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a mixed market sentiment and ahead of a slew of Fedpseak. Speeches from ECB officials also remain in focus.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600 ahead of Fedspeak
GBP/USD is holding steady above 1.2600, having retested the two-month high of 1.2644 set on Monday. The pair maintains its upward trajectory, as the USD licks its wounds amid sluggish US Treasury bond yields. All eyes remain on the Fedspeak for fresh trading impetus.
Gold price extends its consolidative price moves amid a modest USD recovery
Gold price struggles to build on the overnight breakout momentum through a key barrier. A positive risk tone caps gains amid a modest recovery in the US bond yields and the USD.
Bitcoin price sustains above $37,000, sees rising correlation with equities
Bitcoin price performance turned flat in the last two weeks as BTC entered a tight correlation with equities. BTC valuation model reveals Bitcoin price is unlikely to drop below $35,000 apart from short-term volatility.
End of the month, OPEC, PCE and Chair Powell
This week brings a close of trading for the month of November, a mix of GDP, CPI & more PMI data and the latest central bank announcement. The key data point could be the Federal Reserve's favoured measure of inflation on Thursday.