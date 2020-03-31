- NZD/USD dropped 75 pips in just five minutes as dollar spiked against the Japanese yen.
- A major portion of the flash crash drop has been erased.
- Upbeat China PMI could boost risk sentiment and keep the NZD better bid.
NZD/USD has regained poise and is back above 0.60, having dropped by 75 pips from 0.6025 to 0.5950 in the five in the five minutes to 00:55 UTC.
The mini flash crash in NZD/USD and other pairs like GBP/USD and EUR/USD coincided with the sudden rise in USD/JPY from 108.16 to 108.70 seen while heading into the last Tokyo daily fix of the fiscal year 2019-2020.
The dollar, however, has given up a major portion of the gains in the last few minutes. The NZD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6010 and could rise further to session highs near 0.6305 as the futures tied to the S&P 500 are signaling risk reset with a 0.45% gain.
More importantly, China's data released at 01:00 GMT showed the manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy rebounded sharply to expansion territory in March. The NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.00, bettering the estimate of 45 by a big margin and up from the preceding month's reading of 35.7. The Non-Manufacturing PMI also rose to 52.3 from 29.6, convincingly beating the estimate of 37.8. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
The upbeat data is likely to ease fears regarding a deeper coronavirus-led economic slowdown in China and across the globe.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.601
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6042
|Daily SMA50
|0.6277
|Daily SMA100
|0.6418
|Daily SMA200
|0.6436
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6064
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5983
|Previous Weekly High
|0.607
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5589
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5938
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6099
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6134
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers from a sudden slump after upbeat China PMI, still below 0.6200
AUD/USD benefits from surprisingly positive data from the largest customer. Market’s risk-tone remains mildly positive, takes clues from the US off-late. Aussie data recently flashed mixed signals.
USD/JPY pierces 108.00 as risk-tone remains positive
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains while taking rounds to 108.05, intraday high of 108.21, amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently took clues from the US policymakers’ statements while paying a little heed to Japan’s data-dump.
Gold is a sitting duck for hungry bears, straddles a fragile 1600/50 range
The price of gold has been consolidating a move int the 1600s, slightly lower today as markets overnight pounced back with a vengeance as investor begin to look through the virus and are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
WTI snaps three-day losing streak amid risk reset
While extending its pullback from the multi-year low, WTI takes the bids to $20.70 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. Trade sentiment recovers off-late, Trump-Putin agreed on the importance of stability in energy markets.
Covid-19’s impact on different markets and assets
Governments are competing over the size of their stimulus plans. At times it feels like we're walking through Wonderland; at certain points it all seems to make sense, but when do we know we’re falling down the Rabbit Hole?