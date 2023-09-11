NZD/USD reclaims the 0.5900 area amid the weaker USD, eyes on US CPI

The NZD/USD pair recovers some lost ground and reclaims the 0.5900 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The absence of economic data on the US economic calendar and declining US Treasury bond yields weighed on the USD, providing support for the NZD/USD pair. The pair currently trades near 0.5901, gaining 0.31% on the day. New Zealand’s Manufacturing Sales for the second quarter improved to 2.9% versus a 2.1% drop in the previous reading, Statistics New Zealand reported last week. Additionally, the ANZ Commodity Price for August fell to 2.9% from a 2.6% drop in July. The nation’s Terms of Trade Index improved to 0.4% in the second quarter, compared to a decline of 1.5% in the previous reading and an expected drop of 1.3%. Apart from this, the fear of China’s deflation erased as the Chinese inflation data improved in August. This, in turn, lifts the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the Greenback. Data released on Saturday revealed that Chinese inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August came in at 0.1% YoY versus a 0.3% drop in the previous reading, a worse-than-expected 0.2% rise. The monthly figure came in at 0.3%, as expected. Finally, the Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 3.0% YoY from a 4.4% drop in July and in line with estimates. Across the pond, the encouraging US economic data last week lends support to the higher for longer interest rate narrative in the US. The markets have priced in a 93% chance of a rate hold at the September meeting and a 43.5% chance of a rate hike at the November meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) could boost the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. Later this week, the US Consumer Price Index for August and Retail Sales will be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. There will be no top-tier economic data released from the New Zealand docket. However, the Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production data due on Friday might influence the Kiwi. Traders will take a cue from the figures and find trading opportunities for the NZD/USD pair .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.