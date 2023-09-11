NZD/USD reclaims the 0.5900 area amid the weaker USD, eyes on US CPI

- NZD/USD holds above the 0.5900 area amid the declining US Treasury bond.
- The fear of China’s deflation faded as the Chinese inflation data improved in August.
- The encouraging US economic data last week lends support to the higher for longer interest rate narrative in the US.
- Traders will closely watch the US Consumer Price Index.
The NZD/USD pair recovers some lost ground and reclaims the 0.5900 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The absence of economic data on the US economic calendar and declining US Treasury bond yields weighed on the USD, providing support for the NZD/USD pair. The pair currently trades near 0.5901, gaining 0.31% on the day.
New Zealand’s Manufacturing Sales for the second quarter improved to 2.9% versus a 2.1% drop in the previous reading, Statistics New Zealand reported last week. Additionally, the ANZ Commodity Price for August fell to 2.9% from a 2.6% drop in July. The nation’s Terms of Trade Index improved to 0.4% in the second quarter, compared to a decline of 1.5% in the previous reading and an expected drop of 1.3%.
Apart from this, the fear of China’s deflation erased as the Chinese inflation data improved in August. This, in turn, lifts the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the Greenback. Data released on Saturday revealed that Chinese inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August came in at 0.1% YoY versus a 0.3% drop in the previous reading, a worse-than-expected 0.2% rise. The monthly figure came in at 0.3%, as expected. Finally, the Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 3.0% YoY from a 4.4% drop in July and in line with estimates.
Across the pond, the encouraging US economic data last week lends support to the higher for longer interest rate narrative in the US. The markets have priced in a 93% chance of a rate hold at the September meeting and a 43.5% chance of a rate hike at the November meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) could boost the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair.
Later this week, the US Consumer Price Index for August and Retail Sales will be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. There will be no top-tier economic data released from the New Zealand docket. However, the Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production data due on Friday might influence the Kiwi. Traders will take a cue from the figures and find trading opportunities for the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5904
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.5883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.593
|Daily SMA50
|0.608
|Daily SMA100
|0.6123
|Daily SMA200
|0.6211
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5919
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5847
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5961
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5847
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5874
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5847
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5811
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5775
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5919
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5991
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains flat near 0.6400 amid the mixed economic outlook, US soft landing concern
AUD/USD trades sideways near the key resistance level of 0.6400 area during the early Asian session on Monday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), corrects lower from the six-month top of 105.15 and trades around 104.85.
USD/JPY sticks to intraday losses below 147.00, bears await break below 200-hour SMA
The USD/JPY pair opened with a big 85 pips bearish gap on the first day of a new week and remains depressed below the 147.00 mark. Spot prices, however, manage to defend the 200-hour SMA support, currently pegged around the 146.65 region, which should now act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
Gold struggles to snap recent losses, trades around $1,920
Gold price trades around $1,920 a troy ounce during the early trading hours in the Asian session on Monday. The precious metal struggles to hold ground near the previous weekly close, experiencing minor support due to the retreating in the US Dollar (USD).
Arbitrum community sees new proposal for ARB staking and incentive distribution to users
PlutusDAO, governance aggregator on Arbitrum submitted a proposal suggesting a token locking mechanism and new incentive for ARB token stakers. The distribution of token inflation to users as incentives could help differentiate Arbitrum from its Layer 2 competitors.
US CPI holds the key
As we delve deeper into the fall season, monitoring the evolving dynamics between economic growth and interest rates becomes increasingly intriguing. One critical factor that may determine the course of this tension is inflation.