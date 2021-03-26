NZD/USD rebounds from multi-month lows, closes in on 0.7000

By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is rising modestly following a three-day drop.
  • US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet around 92.80.
  • Investors await mid-tier data releases from the US.

The NZD/USD pair closed the previous three trading days in the negative territory and touched its lowest level in more than four months at 0.6942 on Thursday before staging a rebound on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.47% on the day at 0.6982.

Focus shifts to US data

The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be helping the kiwi find demand on Friday while making it difficult for the US Dollar Index (DXY) to extend its rally. Reflecting the risk-on market environment, major European equity indexes are gaining between 0.6% and 0.9%. Furthermore, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.3%.

Boosted by the upbeat fourth-quarter GDP and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday, the DXY reached its highest level since November at 92.91 but seems to have gone into a consolidation phase ahead of the weekend. Nevertheless, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 2%, the DXY is staying flat around 92.80 and limiting NZD/USD upside for the time being.

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Spending, Personal Income and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for February. If these readings come in stronger than expected, the USD could regather its strength and force NZD/USD to start retracing its recovery.

Technical levels to watch for 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6987
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 0.695
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7166
Daily SMA50 0.7197
Daily SMA100 0.7123
Daily SMA200 0.6867
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6987
Previous Daily Low 0.6943
Previous Weekly High 0.727
Previous Weekly Low 0.7142
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.696
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.697
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6933
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6916
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6889
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6977
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7004
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.702

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

