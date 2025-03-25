NZD/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward 0.5700 as medium-term price momentum weakens

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

On the upside, a rebound above the 50-day EMA at 0.5716 could restore medium-term momentum, allowing the NZD/USD pair to test the nine-day EMA at 0.5744. A breakout above this level may strengthen short-term momentum, pushing the pair toward the three-month high of 0.5832, reached on March 18. Further resistance lies near the upper boundary of the ascending channel at approximately 0.5880.

The clear break below the 50-day EMA has dampened medium-term momentum, increasing downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair to test the psychological support at the 0.5700 level, followed by the lower boundary of the ascending channel around the 0.5660 level. A breakdown below this channel could strengthen the bearish bias, potentially driving the pair toward the monthly low of 0.5593, recorded on March 3.

Additionally, NZD/USD's decline below the nine- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) suggests short- to medium-term weakness, indicating a transient loss of momentum. Despite this, the nine-day EMA staying above the 50-day EMA reinforces the broader bullish trend, pointing to an ongoing recovery.

NZD/USD continues its losing streak that began on March 18, trading around 0.5710 during European hours on Tuesday. The daily chart's technical analysis reflects a prevailing bullish bias, with the pair remaining within an ascending channel pattern. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipping below 50 signals a potential bearish shift.

