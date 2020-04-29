NZD/USD Price Analysis: Upward momentum gathers pace after trendline breakout

  • Tuesday's trendline breakout is boding well for the NZD/USD pair. 
  • The Kiwi is solidly bid despite the talk of negative rates in New Zealand. 
  • The pair could challenge recent highs near 0.6130.

The New Zealand dollar continues to gain ground in Asia despite the talk of negative rates in New Zealand and pushing the NZD/USD pair higher. 

At press time, the currency pair is trading at session highs near 0.6092, representing a 0.59% gain on the day.

The Kiwi breached the trendline April 14 and April 20 lows on Tuesday, marking an end of the pullback from 0.6130 and a resumption of the upward move from lows under 0.55 printed in March. 

The breakout also validated the higher low at 0.5910 created on April 23 and shifted risk in favor of a re-test of 0.6130 (April 14 high). 

Westpac and Capital Economics said on Tuesday that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand may cut interest rates to negative territory in November, strengthening the offered tone around the Kiwi. The NZD/USD pair fell to 0.60 during the Asian trading hours only to bounce back and end the day above the trendline hurdle. 

BNZ, however, thinks the central bank is unlikely to implement negative rates before the second quarter of 2021. 

The NZD/USD's short-term outlook would turn bearish under 0.5992, the low of the long-tailed candle created on Tuesday. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6092
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 0.6055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6
Daily SMA50 0.6073
Daily SMA100 0.6323
Daily SMA200 0.6363
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6074
Previous Daily Low 0.5991
Previous Weekly High 0.6092
Previous Weekly Low 0.5911
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6023
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6006
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5957
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5923
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6089
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6123
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6172

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

