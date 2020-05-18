NZD/USD Price Analysis: Surges through 0.60 mark, fresh session tops

- NZD/USD stages a strong recovery from three-week lows on Monday.
- The 0.6040 support-turned-resistance might cap any subsequent gains.
The NZD/USD pair continued scaling higher through the early North American session and refreshed daily tops in the last hour. The pair has now reversed the previous session's negative move to three-week lows, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the key 0.60 psychological mark.
The mentioned level marks 50-day SMA and is followed by a short-term ascending trend-channel support breakpoint, around the 0.6040 region. Meanwhile, bearish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts point to the possible emergence of some fresh selling near the mentioned support-turned-resistance zone.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent leg down is already over and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. The pair might then aim to retest the 0.6150 supply zone en-route the 100-day SMA barrier, around the 0.6175 region.
On the flip side, the 0.5985-80 area now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken will add credence to the negative outlook and accelerate the slide further towards the 0.5920-10 region. A convincing break will set the stage for a further near-term downfall towards the 0.5860-50 zone.
NZD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6022
|Today Daily Change
|0.0088
|Today Daily Change %
|1.48
|Today daily open
|0.5934
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6041
|Daily SMA50
|0.6006
|Daily SMA100
|0.6251
|Daily SMA200
|0.633
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6016
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5921
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5957
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.598
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5898
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5862
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5993
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6053
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6089
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.08 amid vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, rising. Moderna's progress toward a coronavirus vaccine has boosted sentiment and pushes the safe-haven dollar down. China's rising oil demand is also helping to outweigh concerns about Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.2150, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150 amid US dollar weakness. The pound is shrugging off fraught post-Brexit negotiations and speculation that the BOE could set negative interest rates.
Gold retreats from fresh 7.5 year highs
Gold has retreated from the new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as investors shy away from the precious metal amid a better market mood.
Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon
Ethereum takes over from Bitcoin and bets on increasing its market share beyond 10%. Bitcoin runs out of strength to face a scenario of multiple technical resistances. Ripple is still weak but could surprise on the upside in the next few days.
WTI rallies 5% to fresh monthly tops above $31, focus on expiry play
Heading into the expiry week, WTI (June futures on Nymex) bulls show little sign of nervousness when compared to the May contract expiry carnage.