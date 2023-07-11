NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sits near multi-week top, bulls await a move beyond 61.8% Fibo.

- NZD/USD holds steady near a multi-week high on Tuesday amid a weaker USD.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- A convincing break below the 0.6100 mark is needed to negate the positive outlook.
The NZD/USD pair edges higher for the third successive day on Tuesday and trades around the 0.6215-0.6220 barrier or a nearly three-week high during the Asian session.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might be nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle keep the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair. Market participants, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key central bank event risk - the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy meeting - and the release of the key US CPI report on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the recent breakout through a confluence resistance comprising the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a descending trend-line suggests that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the upside. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and validate the constructive setup, supporting prospects for further near-term gains.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the June monthly peak, around the 0.6245-0.6250 region, which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-June downfall, before placing fresh bullish bets. The NZD/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards testing the 0.6285 intermediate hurdle before aiming to reclaim the 0.6300 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 0.6190-0.6185 confluence resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.6140-0.6135 region. Any subsequent decline could attract some buying and remain cushioned near the 0.6100 mark. This is closely followed by 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.6080 region, below which the NZD/USD pair could slide to the 0.6000 psychological mark.
Some follow-through selling below the YTD low, around the 0.5985 zone touched in June, should pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
NZD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6217
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6167
|Daily SMA50
|0.617
|Daily SMA100
|0.6188
|Daily SMA200
|0.6177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.622
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6221
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6124
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6145
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6124
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6286
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
