NZD/USD Price Analysis: Short-term uptrend hinted, buyers might take some profits

- The daily RSI shows minor buying traction, further validation is needed.
- The hourly chart reveals growing buying momentum with RSI hitting overbought terrain.
- Buyers finally recovered the 20-day SMA, which brightens the outlook for the short term.
The NZD/USD rose to 0.5961, displaying a rally of 0.56% and jumping above the key short-term 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Thursday which now indicates a potential bullish bias. However, the broader trend remains bearish. With the intense increase in buying traction on an hourly scale, buyers might take some profits ahead of the Asian session.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands just above negative territory threshold, hinting at a slight uptrend. However, this inconclusive signal requires further validation to be considered a bullish flag.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the hourly chart, the RSI is at 66 slightly down after hitting the overbought threshold. This indicates a stronger short-term buying momentum but that the pair may start to consolidate ahead of Friday’s session. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) presents green bars, showing positive momentum.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Considering broader market movements, the NZD/USD’s jump above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), signify a potential short-term upward trend. However, the pair still lingers below the 100 and 200-day SMA, implying sustained selling pressure and a bearish market bias long-term. That being said, bulls are making arguments to be considered seriously and will start to set their sight at the 100-day SMA at 0.6100.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.596
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|0.593
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5952
|Daily SMA50
|0.6031
|Daily SMA100
|0.6106
|Daily SMA200
|0.6043
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5941
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5875
|Previous Weekly High
|0.597
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5886
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5916
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5889
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5823
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5956
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5981
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains the constructive outlook above the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD advanced strongly for the second session in a row, this time extending the recovery to the upper 0.6500s and shifting its focus to the weekly highs in the 0.6580-0.6585 band, an area coincident with the 100-day SMA.
EUR/USD keeps the bullish performance above 1.0700
The continuation of the sell-off in the Greenback in the wake of the FOMC gathering helped EUR/USD extend its bounce off Wednesday’s lows near 1.0650, advancing past the 1.0700 hurdle ahead of the crucial release of US NFP on Friday.
Gold stuck around $2,300 as market players lack directional conviction
Gold extended its daily slide and dropped below $2,290 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily losses after US data, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower ahead of Friday's US jobs data.
Bitcoin price rises 5% as BlackRock anticipates a new wave of capital inflows into BTC ETFs from investors
Bitcoin (BTC) price slid to the depths of $56,552 on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market tried to front run the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The flash crash saw millions in positions get liquidated.
FOMC in the rear-view mirror – NFP eyed
The update from May’s FOMC rate announcement proved more dovish than expected, which naturally weighed on the US dollar (sending the DXY to lows of 105.44) and US yields, as well as, initially at least, underpinning major US equity indices.