NZD/USD Price Analysis: Short-term uptrend hinted, buyers might take some profits

Considering broader market movements, the NZD/USD’s jump above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), signify a potential short-term upward trend. However, the pair still lingers below the 100 and 200-day SMA, implying sustained selling pressure and a bearish market bias long-term. That being said, bulls are making arguments to be considered seriously and will start to set their sight at the 100-day SMA at 0.6100.

On the hourly chart, the RSI is at 66 slightly down after hitting the overbought threshold. This indicates a stronger short-term buying momentum but that the pair may start to consolidate ahead of Friday’s session. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) presents green bars, showing positive momentum.

The NZD/USD rose to 0.5961, displaying a rally of 0.56% and jumping above the key short-term 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Thursday which now indicates a potential bullish bias. However, the broader trend remains bearish. With the intense increase in buying traction on an hourly scale, buyers might take some profits ahead of the Asian session.

