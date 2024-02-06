NZD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from 0.6070 ahead of NZ Employment data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • NZD/USD falls back from 0.6070 as the broader market sentiment is risk-averse.
  • The Fed is not expected to rush for aggressive rate cuts.
  • The NZ Q4 labor market conditions are expected to remain downbeat.

The NZD/USD pair faces selling pressure while attempting to extend recovery above the immediate resistance of 0.6070 in the European session. The Kiwi asset has fallen on the backfoot as the broader market mood is downbeat, and investors are rushing back to safe-haven assets.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) delivers a light corrective move after a significant rally to near 104.60. The appeal for the US Dollar has improved as chances of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are waning swiftly.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that lower recession risks have given policymakers significant time to reconsider the outlook on interest rates.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar will be on tenterhooks ahead of the release of the Q4 Employment data, which will be published on Wednesday. Investors anticipate that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2% from 3.69% in the third quarter of 2023. The Labor Cost Index, representing momentum in wage growth, rose at a steady pace of 0.8%. The decision-making between higher inflation and deteriorating labor market conditions is expected to remain complicated for Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policymakers.

NZD/USD witnessed a steep fall after a channel breakdown on the daily timeframe. The broader outlook for the Kiwi asset is bearish as it is trading below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which hovers near 0.6112. The asset has dropped below the 50% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from October 26 low at 0.5772 to December 26 high near 0.6410) at 0.6090.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more downside ahead.

More downside would appear if the asset drops below the immediate low of 0.6050, which would expose the asset to a June 8 low at 0.6026, followed by the psychological support of 0.6000.

On the flip side, further recovery above January 24 high at 0.6150 would drive the asset towards January 31 high at 0.6075 and January 16 high at 0.6208.

NZD/USD daily chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6059
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 0.6054
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6137
Daily SMA50 0.6189
Daily SMA100 0.6063
Daily SMA200 0.6086
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6082
Previous Daily Low 0.6037
Previous Weekly High 0.6175
Previous Weekly Low 0.6059
Previous Monthly High 0.6339
Previous Monthly Low 0.6061
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6054
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6065
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6033
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6013
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5988
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6078
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6103
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6124

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD appears under pressure near 0.6500

AUD/USD appears under pressure near 0.6500

AUD/USD could not sustain the earlier advance to the 0.6540 zone on Wednesday despite the poor session of the greenback, as the bearish performance of the commodity complex kept the Aussie dollar on the back foot.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD extends further its recovery and refocuses on 1.0800

EUR/USD extends further its recovery and refocuses on 1.0800

EUR/USD managed to keep the bullish price action and navigated the upper 1.0700s in response to the soft tone in the US Dollar and the prevailing appetite for the risk-associated universe.

EUR/USD News

Gold jumped to a fresh weekly high, struggles to maintain gains

Gold jumped to a fresh weekly high, struggles to maintain gains

Gold reversed its direction and advanced to the $2,040 area on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily recovery gains ahead of the 10-year Treasury note auction and helped XAU/USD turn north. 

Gold News

Bitcoin price mark times even with Thailand’s promotion of a VAT-free crypto environment

Bitcoin price mark times even with Thailand’s promotion of a VAT-free crypto environment

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to mark time along the shorter-term moving average, unmoved by waves in the crypto market. It comes amid elevated levels of risk in the market, with traders carefully looking for entry points. 

Read more

Is Crude Oil at a crossroads?

Is Crude Oil at a crossroads?

The gap. The test. The pattern. What does this combination say about the behavior of market participants? Over the last few weeks, I have been sharing with you my point of view on the current technical situation in the XOI, natural gas, copper, and individual companies every trading day.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures