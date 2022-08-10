- NZD/USD remains mildly bid as bulls approach short-term resistance line amid sluggish session.
- Sustained trading beyond 50-HMA, firmer RSI adds strength to bullish bias.
- One-week-old horizontal support area adds to the downside filters.
NZD/USD picks up bids to 0.6290 as buyers struggle to keep reins during the dicey session heading into the European open on Wednesday.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies the sustained trading beyond the 50-HMA, as well as the recently firmer RSI (14), amid an inactive trading day ahead of the US inflation data.
However, a downward sloping resistance line from the last Thursday, near the 0.6300 threshold by the press time, appears to challenge immediate NZD/USD upside moves.
Following that, a run-up towards the monthly peak of 0.6352 can’t be ruled out. However, the quote’s upside past-0.6352 appears difficult amid the likely overbought RSI on the short time frame at that place.
Should the NZD/USD remains firmer above 0.6352, the mid-June swing high near 0.6400 could return to the charts.
On the contrary, the 50-HMA level of 0.6280 restricts the immediate downside of the NZD/USD pair.
Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 27 to August 01 up-moves, near 0.6250, will precede the one-week-old horizontal support zone around 0.6210 to challenge further declines of the Kiwi pair.
If at all the NZD/USD remains bearish past 0.6210, the 0.6200 may act as the last defense of the bulls before directing prices towards the yearly low marked in July near 0.6060.
NZD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6292
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6288
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.624
|Daily SMA50
|0.6277
|Daily SMA100
|0.6458
|Daily SMA200
|0.6633
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6304
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6269
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6353
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6212
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6282
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6291
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.627
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6252
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.634
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.0200, US inflation awaited
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0200, extending consolidation in early Europe. Germany confirms final HICP at 8.5% YoY in July. The US dollar struggles to find demand amid sluggish Treasury yields ahead of the all-important inflation data.
GBP/USD turns sideways below 1.2100 ahead of US Inflation
GBP/USD is juggling in a tight range below 1.2100, as investors refrain from placing bets on the pair ahead of the US Inflation data. The annualized US CPI is seen softening in July to 8.7%, although core figures are likely to quicken.
Gold: Bear cross to challenge bulls ahead of US inflation
Gold price tested the $1,800 mark for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, having shrugged off resurgent demand for the US dollar even as the Treasury yields jumped across the curve. XAU/USD eyes a softer US CPI print for a big break above the $1,800 mark.
How to trade DOGE as crypto markets coil up after recent crash?
Dogecoin price shows signs of consolidation as it produces a potential top formation. While the direction of DOGE is decided, there might be a minor detour before reaching its target.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!