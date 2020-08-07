NZD/USD Price Analysis: Plummets to multi-day lows, risks breaking below 0.6600 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD witnessed some aggressive selling during the early North American session on Friday.
  • The sharp slide took along some intraday trading stops near the 0.6650-45 confluence support.
  • Bears might now aim to test the 0.6575 region (weekly lows) amid mounting US-China tensions.

The NZD/USD pair tumbled to fresh session lows, around the 0.6600 mark on reports that the US administration is considering imposing personal sanctions on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.

This comes after the US President Donald Trump signed executive orders banning transactions with popular Chinese apps – Tencent's WeChat and ByteDance's Tiktok. This, in turn, fueled worries about a further escalation of tensions between the world's two largest economies and boosted the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a steep fall over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some technical selling below the 0.6645 confluence support. The mentioned region comprised of 200-hour SMA and the lower boundary of weekly ascending trend-channel. A convincing breakthrough was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory and support prospects for further weakness. However, RSI (14) on the 1-hourly chart is already pointing to slightly oversold conditions. This coupled positive oscillators on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.

That said, the pair still seems vulnerable to slide back to test weekly lows support, around the 0.6575 region. Some follow-through selling now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 0.6525 intermediate support en-route the key 0.6500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bearish positions and seems more likely to remain capped near the 0.6650-45 confluence support breakpoint.

NZD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.662
Today Daily Change -0.0067
Today Daily Change % -1.00
Today daily open 0.6687
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6618
Daily SMA50 0.6524
Daily SMA100 0.6272
Daily SMA200 0.6363
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.669
Previous Daily Low 0.6628
Previous Weekly High 0.6716
Previous Weekly Low 0.6619
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6666
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6652
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6647
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6606
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6709
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.673
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6771

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

