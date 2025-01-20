NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pair surges, strengthening bullish signals

On the immediate horizon, any pullback may initially target the 0.5650 region, with stronger support near 0.5620 if the pair faces stronger selling. To the upside, a break beyond 0.5700 could open the door toward 0.5730, further reinforcing the pair’s shift in favor of the bulls.

According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has pushed up to 52 and crossed the 50 middle point, the pair still has room to extend its climb despite trending on the higher side of the scale. In the meantime, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram continues to print progressively taller green bars, confirming that buying pressure remains intact. Together, these indicators hint at a market biased toward additional gains in the near term.

NZD/USD rallied on Monday, notching a 1.65% advance to settle around the 0.5675 mark. This robust performance comes amid a notable shift in sentiment, with traders appearing more inclined to favor the Kiwi dollar after its recent stretch of subdued price action. The mood has turned convincingly bullish, supported by technical studies pointing to ongoing upside potential.

